Plainfield gym crushes goal in annual breast cancer lift

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A local CrossFit gym raising awareness and thousands of dollars for breast cancer research, surpassed its goal at its annual event Saturday.

Organizers and friends Kavita Patel and Dawn Henderson have both lost loved ones to breast cancer.

The gym where they belong, Unbreakable Athletics Academy in Plainfield, hosted the workout event, "Unbreakable Boobs."

Each year, the athletes donate to IU West Hospital. Last year, their fundraising efforts even surprised them.

“We ended up getting $20,000. So, we were very excited and because we got $20,000, we're not going to stop right here. We have to get at least $20,000 this year, and we did that in full fledge COVID because we were in lockdown,” Patel said.

This year, they created their own foundation, U Foundation, hoping to at least reach last year’s goal, and they surpassed it, raising a little more than $25,000.

“It was very exciting and emotional at the same time,” Patel said.

The money goes toward support, health and wellness guides, cookbooks for those going through chemo and transportation to appointments.