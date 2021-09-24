Person, dog dead in Plainfield house fire

Firefighters told 13News a person was walking their dog shortly after 1:30 a.m. when they saw their neighbor's house on fire.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — One person and one dog died Friday morning in a house fire in Plainfield.

Firefighters were called to the 8000 block of Red Bud Court, near South County Road 825 East, shortly after 1:30 a.m. on a report of a house fire.

A Plainfield Fire Department spokesperson told 13News someone was walking their dog when they saw their neighbor's house on fire. The neighbor reportedly tried to go inside to save the person, but the person said there was too much fire for them to get inside.

Firefighters found one person inside the home who died from their injuries. A dog was also found dead in the house.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.