Rev honors frontline workers with fashion makeover

INDIANAPOLIS — Two frontline workers at IU Health received the royal treatment Friday with makeover at The Fashion Mall at Keystone.
Jennifer Burchett, a nurse with IU Health and the IndyCar Medical Team, and Antonio Richmond, an IU Health LifeLine EMT, were treated to makeovers by Beauty + Grace and clothes by Bonobos.
"It is overwhelming in the best way. There are so many things that happen on a regular day, albeit in a pandemic, when everything is different, so it's very overwhelming, very humbling," Burchett said. "It feels good to take a moment to take a breath and relax."
Both Burchett and Richmond were nominated by their colleagues for the honor.
The private shopping party was hosted by Rev, with a portion of the proceeds going to the IU Health Foundation. Rev 2021, the annual fundraiser at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, was moved to July 31 this year due to the pandemic. It also benefits the IU Health Foundation, but tickets are sold out.