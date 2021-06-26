Rev honors frontline workers with fashion makeover

Two health care workers at IU Health were honored by their colleagues Friday at The Fashion Mall at Keystone.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two frontline workers at IU Health received the royal treatment Friday with makeover at The Fashion Mall at Keystone.

Jennifer Burchett, a nurse with IU Health and the IndyCar Medical Team, and Antonio Richmond, an IU Health LifeLine EMT, were treated to makeovers by Beauty + Grace and clothes by Bonobos.

"It is overwhelming in the best way. There are so many things that happen on a regular day, albeit in a pandemic, when everything is different, so it's very overwhelming, very humbling," Burchett said. "It feels good to take a moment to take a breath and relax."

Both Burchett and Richmond were nominated by their colleagues for the honor.