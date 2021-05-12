One of IndyCar's newest members chosen as honorary driver chair for 2021 Rev gala

Romain Grosjean is competing in the road- and street-course events this season, including the Grand Prix this Saturday at IMS.

INDIANAPOLIS — One of IndyCar's newest members Romain Grosjean was announced as the 2021 honorary driver chair for the Rev gala.

The annual Rev gala traditionally kicks off in the month of May at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. But, for the second straight year, there won't be a Rev in May due to the pandemic. Instead, this year's event will be held on July 31.

Rev highlights the creations of Indianapolis’ best restaurants, which makes French driver Romain Grosjean a good pick to chair the event because of his love for the culinary arts. He and his wife, Marion, are the authors of the cookbook “Marion and Romain Grosjean Cuisine and Confidences.”

“I’m flattered to have been named the honorary chair for Rev this year and thrilled that I get to be part of this event for the first time,” Grosjean said. “I’m passionate about good food, and I enjoy spending time in the kitchen and admire the work of many chefs. To me, Rev is the perfect event as it brings together two of my favorite things, and it’s all for a great cause.”

More than 60 chefs from restaurants all around Indianapolis participate in Rev to raise funds for injury prevention and critical care programs. Guests will get to try bites from the chefs' menu items and enjoy more than 20 entertainment acts all while taking part in the fundraiser, which is Indiana University Health Foundation's largest annual fundraiser. Proceeds from the last six events have raised more than $4 million.

Event proceeds also benefit race car drivers and fans at the IU Health Emergency Medical Center at IMS, which is part of the IU Health Methodist Hospital Level I Trauma Program.

“I’m incredibly grateful to Romain for his enthusiasm about serving as honorary chair for Rev 2021,” said Crystal Miller, chief philanthropy officer for IU Health and president of the IU Health Foundation. “It’s hard to think of a better ambassador for Rev and its mission to bring together the worlds of racing, food and entertainment in support of lifesaving medical care at IU Health.”

The new date for Rev was selected to help celebrate the NASCAR-IndyCar doubleheader on Aug. 13-15 at IMS.