Indy chefs prepare and serve meals at Wheeler Mission

INDIANAPOLIS — Residents at Wheeler Mission, an Indianapolis faith-based homeless shelter, were treated to a special lunch Monday. Their meals were provided by four local chefs from different restaurants who each made their signature sandwiches.

Huse Culinary chef Michael Christensen served up steak burger sliders, while Gallery Pastry Bar chef Ben Hardy made butcher's sandwiches - with capicola, salami, giardiniera, greens and smoked gouda.

Neal Brown has owned several eateries and his latest, One Trick Pony, often donates food to Wheeler Mission. On Monday he made his special cheeseburgers. He was pleased to not only prepare the food but to serve it.

"When you see people that truly appreciate it on this level it pulls on your heartstrings a little more," Brown said

The lunch, sponsored by Fifth Third Bank, aimed to help both Wheeler and the chefs, whose livelihoods have been threatened by COVID.

Christensen said, "The community has been so good to us and done so much for us, so I'm happy to be here and give back to the community a little bit."

The men who enjoyed the meals weren't familiar with any of the chefs, but they appreciated the chance to sample their sandwiches.

One man said, "Don't get me wrong the food they serve here [at Wheeler] is pretty good, but this is better."

Another said, "it's a blessing and I thank them for it. If I get a good job, I won't forget where I came from and I'll try to help too."

District Tap chef Juan Carlos Basurto was another chef who took part. He served ham (or turkey) and cheese sandwiches.