Rev 2021 gets July date

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Rev Indy fundraising event has a new date: Saturday, July 31, 2021.

The event, put on by Indiana University Health Foundation, typically kicks of the Month of May events leading up to the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It had previously been scheduled for May 8.

The annual fundraiser supports IU trauma and critical care teams across the state with contributions for equipment and training.

Last year, after postponing the event, the IU Health Foundation ultimately canceled the event due to coronavirus concerns.

"After much deliberation & anticipation, we're excited to announce that Rev 2021 will take place on Saturday, July 31!" event organizers said in a tweet Monday morning.

