Read this before you go to the 500 Festival Parade

INDIANAPOLIS — It's about that time! Downtown Indianapolis is readying to shut down for the 2023 AES 500 Festival Parade! But don't head to downtown Indy without getting a lay of the land.

Parade festivities start at 11:45 a.m., with the parade beginning at noon along Pennsylvania Avenue. WTHR Channel 13 will air the parade on all its platforms.

You do need a ticket for the stands, so make sure to get one here if that's where you want to sit.

Who to see

Indy 500 drivers, Colts players and Indiana public officials will all be featured in the 500 Festival Parade. Here's the official lineup of who to expect and when:

Opening Production

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Motorcycle Drill Team and Trolley

Joint Services Color Guard

National Anthem

Flyover

Opening Performance by Colts Cheer, High Octane Drumline, and the Pacemates

The Lineup

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Motorcycle Drill Team

Purdue University “All American” Marching Band, Purdue University

Sarah Fisher O’Gara – Chair of the 500 Festival Board

Kristina Lund – AES Indiana

AES Indiana Float – “AES Indiana”

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Mounted Patrol Unit

Eric Holcomb – Governor of Indiana

Joe Hogsett – Mayor of Indianapolis

Indianapolis Public Schools All-City Marching Band

Official Indianapolis 500 Pace Car – Chevrolet Corvette Z06

500 Festival Fuleing May Float with Grand Marshal Frank Shorter

La-Or-Ma Shrine Club’s Hiram’s Hot Rods

Kenny Moore II – Indianapolis Colts with Colts Cheer

Indianapolis Chinese Community Center, Inc.

Doug Boles – Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Row 11 Drivers: Sting Ray Robb, Jack Harvey, Graham Rahal

Tim Trilk – Indy Eleven

Gordon Pipers Float

Boy Scouts of America, Crossroads of America Council – Chevrolet Corvette C8

American Eagle Balloon

Big Idaho Potato Tour

Kevin Lin – Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

Clearfield Bison Band, Clearfield Area Jr./Sr. High School

Row 10 Drivers: RC Enerson, Katherine Legge, Christian Lungaard

Auburn, Indiana Car Museums, sponsored by DeKalb Convention and Visitors Bureau

Regions Bank Float – “Regions Bank LifeGreen ‘Big Bike’ “

Private Adam Gaudin – Indianapolis Fire Department’s Firefighter of the Year

Sargent Ronald Shelnutt – Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Police Officer of the Year

Row 9 Drivers: Devlin DeFrancesco, Agustin Canapino, Callum Ilott

Renegade Equestrian Drill Team

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers with Indiana Pacemates

IndyHumane’s Pet Adoption Wagon

The Force of Winchester, Winchester Community High School

Tara Cocanower – Indiana Teacher of the Year

Eli Lilly & Company Float – “Make Life Better”

Row 8 Drivers: Simon Pagenaud, David Malukas, Marco Andretti

Culver Mounted Color Guard

“Hoosiers” Movie Vehicles

Sydney Parrish and Mackenzie Holmes – Indiana University Women’s Basketball and IU Cheerleaders

Nationalities Council of Indiana

Carl Erskine Family + Ted Green

500 Festival Princess Program Float, presented by The National Bank of Indianapolis

Row 7 Drivers: Romain Grosjean, Helio Castroneves, Colton Herta

Indiana All-Star Marching Band, National Band Association

Meijer Historic Delivery Truck

Republic Airways Float – “Your Takeoff Begins in Indy”

Ben Davis High School Diamondettes

Row 6 Drivers: Conor Daly, Josef Newgarden, Ryan Hunter-Reay

OneAmerica Walking Flag

Military Dept. of Indiana, Ceremonial Unit Caisson Horses

General Paul Nakasone – Commander, U.S. Cyber Command

Major General R. Dale Lyles – Adjutant General, Indiana National Guard

38th Infantry Division Band, Indiana National Guard

Row 5 Drivers: Ed Carpenter, Scott McLaughlin, Kyle Kirkwood

Indiana State Festivals Association

Murat Shrine Indy 500 Club

Ballet Folklorico Mosaicos

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Float – “A Healthier Future Ahead”

Mid-America Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team

Row 4 Drivers: Marcus Ericsson, Benjamin Pedersen, Will Power

Tiger Pride Band, Northwestern High School

Ronald McDonald

Ronald McDonald House Charities Family

Shell / Pennzoil Float – “Shell V-Power NiTRO+ Performance Unbound Indy Car”

Susan G. Komen Engine of Hope

Row 3 Drivers: Alexander Rossi, Takuma Sato, Tony Kanaan

USIC Trucks

Montgomery County United Band

Rookie One Balloon, sponsored by WTHR

American Dairy Association Indiana Inc. Float – “Fueling Victory!”

Oscar Mayer Frankmobile

Row 2 Drivers: Santino Ferrucci, Pato O’Ward, Scott Dixon

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum

Budweiser Clydesdales

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Float – “This is May”

Speedway 500 Regiment Band, Speedway High School

Row 1 Drivers: Rinus VeeKay, Felix Rosenqvist, Alex Palou

Where to watch

The parade route will kick off at the American Legion Park and make a block around Michigan, Washington and Pennsylvania routes.

Don't want to leave the house? Perfect. Tune into WTHR 13News at noon for the start of the parade.

Where to park

Arrive early downtown to give yourself plenty of time to find parking, according to parade organizers. Just relax and k now metered parking is limited, according to organizers.

Here are a few downtown parking and traveling tips:

Arrive early and relax during peak exit times.

Parking is abundant. There are more than 66,000 parking spaces downtown.

Plan where you will park ahead of time. Plan your route ahead of time and carpool if possible. Prepare to park away from the event site.

Enter downtown from the side on which you plan to park and park facing the direction you intend to depart.

Plan to use a parking garage or lot. Metered parking is limited around special event areas.

Gate Ten is also an option for parking.

Gate Ten is located directly across from Lucas Oil Stadium and close to the AES 500 Festival Parade. Shuttles will be available for parade day drop-off from Gate Ten Parking lot to the Indiana Convention Center (Door #6 at the Maryland Street Entrance) and back to GT Parking lot.

It has easy access to I-70, so there’s no need to fight downtown traffic.

Where to eat

Vendors like Moe's Southwest Grill, That Vegan Joint, Chef Dan's Food Truck and so many more will be set up along the parade route along Michigan, Washington and Pennsylvania.

