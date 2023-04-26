Marching bands for AES 500 Festival Parade announced

Eight bands from Indiana are among nine that will march the streets of downtown during the May 27 parade.

INDIANAPOLIS — Nine marching bands - including eight from Indiana - will perform on the streets of downtown Indianapolis during the AES 500 Festival Parade next month.

The 500 Festival announced the bands Wednesday.

The lineup includes:

Clearfield Bison Band, Clearfield Area Jr./Sr. High School (Clearfield, Pa.)

Indiana All-Star Marching Band, National Band Association (Zionsville, Ind.)

Indianapolis Public Schools All-City Marching Band (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Montgomery County United Band, Crawfordsville, North Montgomery, and Southmont Schools (Montgomery County, Ind.)

Purdue "All-American” Marching Band, Purdue University (West Lafayette, Ind.)

Speedway 500 Regiment, Speedway High School (Speedway, Ind.)

The Force of Winchester, Winchester Community High School (Winchester, Ind.)

Tiger Pride Band, Northwestern High School (Kokomo, Ind.)

38th Infantry Division Band, Indiana National Guard (Indianapolis, Ind.)

The annual parade, marking its 67th year this May, will take place on Saturday, May 27, the day before the Indianapolis 500.

In addition to the bands announced Wednesday, the 33 drivers who will race in the 500 will be featured in the parade, alongside a list of other guests and VIPs. That list includes Grand Marshal Frank Shorter, who won the gold medal in the marathon in the 1972 Olympics, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett.

Others featured in the parade include Sarah Fisher O'Gara, who competed in nine Indianapolis 500 as a driver and later as a team owner, IMS president Doug Boles, Indiana Teacher of the Year Tara Cocanower, members of the Indy Eleven and six people who have run every OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathons since the race began in 1977.