AES 500 Festival Parade tickets on sale; Olympic gold medalist Frank Shorter named grand marshal

The 67th AES 500 Festival Parade will take place at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, May 27 in downtown Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tickets for the 2023 AES 500 Festival Parade are now on sale to the public, the 500 Festival announced Tuesday.

Parade tickets start at $25, include reserved seating, and can be purchased online at 500festival.com/tickets. Proceeds from ticket sales help support the organization's free programming and events for youth and college students.

The 500 Festival also announced Frank Shorter, Olympic gold medalist and winner of the first OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon in 1977, as this year's parade grand marshal.

Shorter was the first American winner of the Olympic Marathon and the only American athlete to win two medals in the event. Shorter's appearance and win in the first Mini-Marathon helped propel the success of the event.

