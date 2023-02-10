2023 Mini-Marathon shirt, medal revealed

The 2023 OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon will be on Saturday, May 6. Registration is open now.

INDIANAPOLIS — It may only be February, but the 500 Festival is already gearing up for a big Month of May.

The organization revealed the designs for the participant T-shirts and finisher medals for the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon Thursday.

The Mini-Marathon finisher medal represents the significance of the Borg-Warner victory leaf, according to the 500 Festival. The medal depicts the wreath, along with a shield and an iconic image of the finish line at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The race distance and date of the race are also etched on the front of the medal.

The participant T-shirt is a polyester blend long-sleeve, made in both men's and women's fits. It features the famous Yard of Bricks in a red, white and blue theme.

The 500 Festival also released the designs for the Delta Dental 500 Festival 5K and the 500 Festival Miler Series.