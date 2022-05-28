500 Festival Parade returns to downtown after pandemic hiatus

This year’s parade theme is "Back to Traditions. Racing Forward."

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 200,000 people are expected to line the streets of downtown Indianapolis to witness the return of the May tradition. As always, the AES 500 Festival Parade will feature floats, balloons, marching bands, local celebrities, and the 33 drivers that will race for the Borg Warner trophy at the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.

The parade will be Saturday, May 28, with festivities beginning at 11:45 a.m. The parade will start at noon, and air live on WTHR with a rebroadcast Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Route

This year's parade route will be shorter than in years past. It will start at North and Pennsylvania streets in downtown Indianapolis, and end at Meridian and North streets.

Downtown visitors should plan for street closures surrounding the parade route beginning Saturday morning until late Saturday afternoon.

Grand marshal

August A. Ebeling will be the grand marshal for this year's parade. Ebeling has long volunteered with the 500 Festival Volunteer Program. In 2016, he was named the 500 Festival Volunteer of the Year.

"Our volunteers are the heart of the 500 Festival, and we are proud to honor Augie as our Grand Marshal, representing each of our incredible volunteers who selflessly give their time and effort to help make the Month of May possible," said 500 Festival President and CEO Bob Bryant.

Ebeling said doctors have given him a presumptive diagnosis of ALS. Fittingly, May is also recognized as ALS Awareness Month.

VIPs

The parade will also present multiple featured guests and VIP appearances including actors, civic leaders, members of the 500 Festival Board of Directors, Indianapolis Motor Speedway executives, athletes, and more.

Tyrese Haliburton – Indiana Pacers Guard

Kelsey Mitchell and NaLyssa Smith – Indiana Fever

Lindsay Czarniak – American sports anchor

Drew Powell – Actor, Gotham (2014-2018)

Joe Hogsett – Honorable Mayor of Indianapolis

James Poore – Chair of the 500 Festival Board of Directors

Rob Pruitt – Immediate Past Chair of the 500 Festival Board of Directors

Kristina Lund and Kathy Storm – AES Indiana

Doug Boles – Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Sarah Fisher – American retired IndyCar driver (1999-2010)

General Daniel R. Hokanson – Chief of National Guard Bureau

General R. Dale Lyles – 59th Adjutant General of Indiana

Miss Indiana – Braxton Hiser

Miss Indiana’s Outstanding Teen – Kate Dimmett

Officer Patrick McPherson – IMPD Officer of the Year

Lieutenant Thomas Albrecht – IFD Firefighter of the Year

Corporal Joshua McCrammer – Marion County Sherriff Deputy of the Year

Tara and Jeff Homan Family – Authors

Boomer – Indiana Pacers Mascot

Freddy Fever – Indiana Fever Mascot

The World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales

Band lineup

Anderson High School Marching Highlanders (Anderson, Ind.)

Bi-County Marching Band, (Marshall County, Starke County, Ind.)

Cincinnati Tradition Drum and Bugle Corps (Fairfield, Ohio)

Clark County High School Marching Indians (Kahoka, Mo.)

Indiana All-Star Marching Band, National Band Association (Zionsville, Ind.)

Indianapolis Public Schools All City Marching Band (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Jac-Cen-Del High School Band, Flag Corps, and Dance Team (Osgood, Ind.)

Lewis Cass Marching Kings, Lewis Cass High School (Walton, Ind.)

Marching Lancers, Belleville East High School (Belleville, Ill.)

Marching Braves, Maconaquah High School (Bunker Hill, Ind.)

Purdue "All-American” Marching Band, Purdue University (West Lafayette, Ind.)

Speedway 500 Regiment, Speedway High School (Speedway, Ind.)

The Pride of Portage Marching Band, Portage High School (Portage, Ind.)

38th Infantry Division Band, Indiana National Guard (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Floats

AES, the title sponsor for the 500 Festival Parade, is bringing electricity to downtown with its 85-foot-long float featuring wind turbines around the Soldiers & Sailors monument, paying homage to the AES employees who call Indiana home.

"The Greatest Spectacle in Floating" celebrates the running of the Indianapolis 500. Riding on the float will be Matt and Maggie Novak, winners of this year's 500 Spectacle of Homes contest. Joining them will be Michael Donohue, son of driver Mark Donohue, who was the first champion driver for Team Penske, and Karl Kainhofer, the lead mechanic of the team.

The American Dairy Association of Indiana is featuring the "Driving to Dairy in Victory Circle" float, which honors the tradition of a celebratory milk handoff from an Indiana dairy farmer to the winner of the Indianapolis 500 in Victory Circle. Two Indiana dairy farmers, Time Haynes and Kerry Estes, will be riding on the float, representing the more than 700 Hoosier dairy farm families.

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s celebratory float reflects its promise to take a broader view of health and to strive for a healthier future ahead. This float pays tribute to Indiana frontline heroes during the pandemic, the power of neighbors and Indiana’s passion for sports and basketball.

In 2020, Eli Lilly launched its racial justice commitment with a mission to advance racial justice for Black and other marginalized Americans and in the lives of patients. To commemorate the commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion for all, its float showcases the words “We Stand Together.”