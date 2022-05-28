PHOTOS: See the sights and special moments at the 2022 AES 500 Festival Parade

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 200,000 filled downtown Indianapolis to enjoy the AES 500 Festival Parade.
The annual parade returned after a two year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s parade theme was "Back to Traditions. Racing Forward."
“It’s hard to imagine it’s been three years since we’ve been out here doing this so I think the excitement that we’ve seen from the community but certainly for all our staff, the hundreds of volunteers that are out here today," said Bob Bryant, 500 Festival President & CEO. "The big story is just that we’re doing this. So we’re just excited, couldn’t ask for a better day.”
The parade featured floats, balloons, marching bands, local celebrities, and the 33 drivers that will race for the Borg-Warner Trophy at the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.
Here's a look at the big moments from the 2022 AES 500 Festival Parade
The full list of participants:
- All 33 Drivers from the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500
- Purdue University “All American” Marching Band
- Xpogo
- James Poore – Chair of the 500 Festival Board
- Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield Float, “A Healthier Future Ahead”
- Rob Pruitt – Immediate Past Chair of the 500 Festival Board
- Drew Powell – Actor
- Kristina Lund and Kathy Storm – AES Indiana
- Michigan City Soul Steppers Drill Team
- Purdue University “All American” Marching Band
- AES Float – “Accelerating the Future of Energy, Together.”
- Bi-County Marching Band (Marshall/Starke Counties)
- AES Bolt Car
- 500 Festival Princess Program Float
- Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Mounted Patrol
- USIC Trucks
- Joe Hogsett – Honorable Mayor of Indianapolis
- Mid America Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team
- Indianapolis Public Schools All City Band
- Jeanetta Holder – Indy 500 Quilt Lady
- 500 Festival Rolling Title Float with Grand Marshal Augie Ebeling
- Cincinnati Tradition Drum and Bugle Corps
- Military Dept. of Indiana, Ceremonial Unit Caisson Horses
- General Hokanson – Chief, National Guard Bureau
- 2022 Omaze Car
- Major General Lyles – Adjutant General, Indiana National Guard
- Ballet Mosaicos, Inc.
- 38th Infantry Division Band – Indiana National Guard
- Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever, & Pacemates,
- American Flag Balloon – BCforward
- La Or Ma Shrine Club
- Jac-Cen-Del High School Band, Flag Corps, and Dance Team
- Belleville East High School Marching Lancers
- IMS Museum Vehicles
- Chicago Boyz Acrobatic Team
- American Dairy Association Float – “Driving to Dairy in Victory Circle”
- Lieutenant Thomas Albrecht, Firefighter of the Year
- Tara and Jeff Homan – Authors
- Corporal Joshua McCrammer, Sheriff Deputy of the Year
- Murat Shrine
- Officer Patrick McPherson, IMPD Officer of the Year
- Republic Airways – LIFT Academy Float – “Your Takeoff Begins in Indy”
- DeKalb County Convention & Visitors Bureau Banner
- Lewis Cass Marching Kings, Lewis Cass High School
- WTHR Balloon – Rookie One
- Official Chevrolet Pace Car of the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500
- Lindsay Czarniak – Sports Anchor & Reporter
- Family of Sarah Fisher
- The Pride of Portage Band, Portage High School
- South Shore Drill Team
- Budweiser Clydesdales
- Indy Eleven
- OneAmerica Walking Flag
- National Band Association’s Indiana All-Star Marching Band
- Indianapolis Motor Speedway Float – “The Greatest Spectacle in Floating”
- Indiana State Festivals Association, Inc.
- Doug Boles – Indianapolis Motor Speedway
- Speedway 500 Regiment Band, Speedway High School
- Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority
- Clark County High School Marching Indians
- Braxton Hiser, Miss Indiana 2021
- Kate Dimmett, Miss Indiana’s Outstanding Teen 2021
- Eli Lilly and Company Float – “We Stand Together”
- Culver Academies Mounted Color Guard
- Nationalities Council of Indiana
- Cassidy and Nathan – IU Cheerleader March Madness Heroes
- Indiana State Fair “Top 8” Representative
- Anderson High School Marching Highlanders
- Indianapolis Colts and Colts Cheerleaders
- Meijer Truck
- Alyssa Gaines – 6th National Youth Poet Laureate of the United States
- Maconaquah High School Marching Braves