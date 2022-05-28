x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
500 Festival

PHOTOS: See the sights and special moments at the 2022 AES 500 Festival Parade

The streets were packed and the weather was perfect for a parade Saturday afternoon.

More Videos

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 200,000 filled downtown Indianapolis to enjoy the AES 500 Festival Parade. 

The annual parade returned after a two year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s parade theme was "Back to Traditions. Racing Forward."

“It’s hard to imagine it’s been three years since we’ve been out here doing this so I think the excitement that we’ve seen from the community but certainly for all our staff, the hundreds of volunteers that are out here today,"  said Bob Bryant, 500 Festival President & CEO. "The big story is just that we’re doing this. So we’re just excited, couldn’t ask for a better day.”

The parade featured floats, balloons, marching bands, local celebrities, and the 33 drivers that will race for the Borg-Warner Trophy at the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.

Here's a look at the big moments from the 2022 AES 500 Festival Parade

1 / 34
WTHR

The full list of participants:

  • All 33 Drivers from the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500
  • Purdue University “All American” Marching Band
  • Xpogo
  • James Poore – Chair of the 500 Festival Board
  • Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield Float, “A Healthier Future Ahead”
  • Rob Pruitt – Immediate Past Chair of the 500 Festival Board
  • Drew Powell – Actor
  • Kristina Lund and Kathy Storm – AES Indiana
  • Michigan City Soul Steppers Drill Team
  • Purdue University “All American” Marching Band
  • AES Float – “Accelerating the Future of Energy, Together.”
  • Bi-County Marching Band (Marshall/Starke Counties)
  • AES Bolt Car
  • 500 Festival Princess Program Float
  • Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Mounted Patrol
  • USIC Trucks
  • Joe Hogsett – Honorable Mayor of Indianapolis
  • Mid America Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team
  • Indianapolis Public Schools All City Band
  • Jeanetta Holder – Indy 500 Quilt Lady
  • 500 Festival Rolling Title Float with Grand Marshal Augie Ebeling
  • Cincinnati Tradition Drum and Bugle Corps
  • Military Dept. of Indiana, Ceremonial Unit Caisson Horses
  • General Hokanson – Chief, National Guard Bureau
  • 2022 Omaze Car
  • Major General Lyles – Adjutant General, Indiana National Guard
  • Ballet Mosaicos, Inc.
  • 38th Infantry Division Band – Indiana National Guard
  • Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever, & Pacemates,
  • American Flag Balloon – BCforward
  • La Or Ma Shrine Club
  • Jac-Cen-Del High School Band, Flag Corps, and Dance Team
  • Belleville East High School Marching Lancers
  • IMS Museum Vehicles
  • Chicago Boyz Acrobatic Team
  • American Dairy Association Float – “Driving to Dairy in Victory Circle”
  • Lieutenant Thomas Albrecht, Firefighter of the Year
  • Tara and Jeff Homan – Authors
  • Corporal Joshua McCrammer, Sheriff Deputy of the Year
  • Murat Shrine
  • Officer Patrick McPherson, IMPD Officer of the Year
  • Republic Airways – LIFT Academy Float – “Your Takeoff Begins in Indy”
  • DeKalb County Convention & Visitors Bureau Banner
  • Lewis Cass Marching Kings, Lewis Cass High School
  • WTHR Balloon – Rookie One
  • Official Chevrolet Pace Car of the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500
  • Lindsay Czarniak – Sports Anchor & Reporter
  • Family of Sarah Fisher
  • The Pride of Portage Band, Portage High School
  • South Shore Drill Team
  • Budweiser Clydesdales
  • Indy Eleven
  • OneAmerica Walking Flag
  • National Band Association’s Indiana All-Star Marching Band
  • Indianapolis Motor Speedway Float – “The Greatest Spectacle in Floating”
  • Indiana State Festivals Association, Inc.
  • Doug Boles – Indianapolis Motor Speedway
  • Speedway 500 Regiment Band, Speedway High School
  • Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority
  • Clark County High School Marching Indians
  • Braxton Hiser, Miss Indiana 2021
  • Kate Dimmett, Miss Indiana’s Outstanding Teen 2021
  • Eli Lilly and Company Float – “We Stand Together”
  • Culver Academies Mounted Color Guard
  • Nationalities Council of Indiana
  • Cassidy and Nathan – IU Cheerleader March Madness Heroes
  • Indiana State Fair “Top 8” Representative
  • Anderson High School Marching Highlanders
  • Indianapolis Colts and Colts Cheerleaders
  • Meijer Truck
  • Alyssa Gaines – 6th National Youth Poet Laureate of the United States
  • Maconaquah High School Marching Braves

Related Articles