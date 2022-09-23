Police searching for teen last seen at Avon High School

Priscilla Brent was last seen at the school on Friday.

AVON, Ind. — Police in Avon are searching for a 14-year-old girl who went missing Friday afternoon.

Avon police said Priscilla Brent was last seen at Avon High School on Friday.

Police posted Brent's photo on Facebook, but had no more information about the girl or the circumstances of her disappearance.

Anyone with information about Priscilla Brent or her location is urged to call police dispatchers at 317-839-8700.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.