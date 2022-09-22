Indianapolis police searching for missing 64-year-old man

Ricky L. Burns was last seen in the area of 3800 S. Keystone Ave. on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are searching for a 64-year-old man who was last seen on the southeast side earlier this week.

According to IMPD, Ricky L. Burns was last seen in the area of 3800 S. Keystone Ave. on the afternoon of Sept. 20. He was wearing a t-shirt, shorts and white tennis shoes and was using a black-colored wheelchair.

He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 116 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Police believe Burns may be in need of medical attention.

If you locate him, call 911 immediately. If you have information about Burns' whereabouts that may assist police in finding him, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.