Police asking for help finding missing Indianapolis woman

Patricia Coakley is believed to be a danger to herself and might need medical attention.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for help in locating 45-year-old Patricia Coakley.

Coakley is described as 4 feet, 8 inches tall and is 185 pounds.

She has brown hair, and hazel eyes.

Coakley was last seen in the 300 block of south Ritter Avenue on Friday, Aug. 26.

Coakley has been deemed a danger to herself and might need medical attention.



If located please call 911 immediately.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.