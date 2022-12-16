Hancock County police searching for missing 71-year-old man

Raymond Boring was last seen Wednesday morning, heading into Marion County.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Hancock County are asking for the public's help in locating a 71-year-old man who hasn't been seen in two days.

Raymond Boring was last seen Wednesday morning as he headed into Marion County. His family told the Hancock County Sheriff's Department they believe him to be suicidal.

Boring is described as a 5-foot, 7-inch white male, who weighs around 160 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair. He may have a gray goatee or beard, police said.

He is driving a red Honda CRZ. The sheriff's department shared a security camera photo that showed Boring's vehicle at Buck Creek Road and US 40 in Cumberland. The timestamp on the video says it was recorded at 10:42 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

The license plate on the vehicle appears to be an Indiana plate number BQI490 (or possibly BOI490).

Boring's family also told police he took several valuables from his home before he disappeared.

Anyone who has seen Boring is urged to contact Hancock County Sheriff's Deputy Christie McFarland at 317-477-1199. If you come in contact with him, police ask that you call 911 immediately.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.