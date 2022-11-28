Silver Alert issued for missing Elkhart man

Police are searching for 70-year-old Garvin Roberson, who was last seen around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 27.

ELKHART, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a man missing from Elkhart.

The Elkhart County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating 70-year-old Garvin Roberson, who was last seen Sunday, Nov. 27 at 12:30 p.m. He is described as a 6-foot, 3-inch Black male, who weighs 175 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Roberson was last seen driving a gray 2022 Honda CRV with Indiana license plate 653EKG. He was wearing a gray half-zip pullover jacket, black basketball pants and black tennis shoes.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance, police said.

Anyone with information about Roberson or is location is asked to contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department at 574-533-4151 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.