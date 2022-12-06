Silver Alert issued for missing 69-year-old Columbia City man

The Columbia City Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 69-year-old Martin John Barry.

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. — A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 69-year-old man out of Whitley County, Indiana.

He is described as being 6 feet tall, 155 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Barry was last seen wearing a long sleeve blue green sweater with jeans. He is believed to be driving a red 2010 Chrysler Town and Country with Indiana license plate 295Y.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Martin John Barry, contact the Columbia City Police Department at 260-248-5121 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.