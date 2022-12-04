Police seek 21-year-old missing from Indianapolis

Isaiah Scholl was last seen Sunday, Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. in the 4000 block of Pineview Circle, near the intersection of South Sherman Drive and East Stop 11 Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 21-year-old man missing from Indianapolis.

IMPD Missing Persons Detectives are looking for Isaiah Scholl. He's 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. Scholl has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Scholl was last seen Sunday, Dec. 4 at around 5 p.m. in the 4000 block of Pineview Circle, near the intersection of South Sherman Drive and East Stop 11 Road on the south side of the city.

Police said Scholl might be in need of medical attention.

Anyone who finds him is asked to call 911 immediately. People can also contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.