Anderson police investigating death of 55-year-old man

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Locust Street shortly after noon Tuesday.

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police are investigating the death of a man found unresponsive on Tuesday.

The man, later identified by the Anderson Police Department as 55-year-old Grover C. McPhaul, of Anderson, was found in the 1300 block of Locust Street, south of Nichol Avenue, shortly after noon on Oct. 18.

The Madison County Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine McPhaul's cause of death.