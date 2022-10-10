Man with traumatic injuries found dead on Indy's near southeast side

The man was found at around 12 p.m. in the 1600 block of Troy Avenue, IMPD said.

INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a person who had traumatic injuries was found dead on the near southeast side of Indianapolis on Monday afternoon, IMPD said.

Officers were called to a person down just after 12 p.m. in the 1600 block of East Troy Avenue, near Interstate 65 and Carson Avenue.

Officers arrived and found a man with "injuries consistent with trauma," IMPD said. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene. Authorities have not identified the man or said if any suspects have been identified.

Homicide detectives are investigating. They're working with the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency, which will identify and collect potential forensic evidence.

At this point, IMPD said this is a death investigation. It'll continue to be a death investigation until an autopsy is performed by the Marion County Coroner's Office to determine the man's cause of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact Det. Gary Toms at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Gary.Toms@indy.gov. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).

Indianapolis hasn't had a break from the violence so far this month. IMPD reports they've seen an increase in homicides since Oct. 1.

As of Sunday, there were 14 homicides this month, which averages out to more than one homicide a day. That doesn't include the deadly early Monday morning shooting on East Bradbury Avenue on Indy's near southeast side or this death investigation on Troy Avenue.

In 2021, Indianapolis ended the month of October with 34 homicides.

Although the homicide numbers seem high so far, the overall numbers year to date are actually more than 14% lower than last year. However, If these numbers don't slow down, we could revisit those numbers again.

With two months left in the year, the current total number of homicides is 179. This is still fewer than the 210 homicides recorded at this same time last year.

However, the last two months of the year have historically, and unfortunately, been violent. Between Oct. 10, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2021, there were 62 homicides, bringing the total number of homicides in 2021 to 272.

Police say there's no one reason for the increase in gun violence but, no matter the circumstances, firing a weapon should be a last resort.

"That's going to affect a whole family. Whether this is a mom, dad, son, or daughter so many people are impacted by the death of one person," Sgt. Genae Cook of IMPD said.