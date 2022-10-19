x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

IMPD: Death investigation underway after body found inside car following vehicle fire

Fire crews responded to the parking lot of the Kroger store in the 5300 block of East Thompson Road on Indianapolis' southeast side shortly before 3 a.m.

More Videos

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was found dead in a car outside a southeast side grocery store following a vehicle fire Wednesday morning.

Fire crews responded to the Kroger in the 5300 block of East Thompson Road, near the intersection of Thompson Road and Emerson Avenue, shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday for a car fire.

After putting the fire out, firefighters found a person's body inside the car, police said. Their identity has not been released.

IMPD homicide investigators responded to the scene to conduct a death investigation.

Check back for updates.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out