IMPD: Death investigation underway after body found inside car following vehicle fire

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was found dead in a car outside a southeast side grocery store following a vehicle fire Wednesday morning.
Fire crews responded to the Kroger in the 5300 block of East Thompson Road, near the intersection of Thompson Road and Emerson Avenue, shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday for a car fire.
After putting the fire out, firefighters found a person's body inside the car, police said. Their identity has not been released.
IMPD homicide investigators responded to the scene to conduct a death investigation.
