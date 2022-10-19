IMPD: Death investigation underway after body found inside car following vehicle fire

Fire crews responded to the parking lot of the Kroger store in the 5300 block of East Thompson Road on Indianapolis' southeast side shortly before 3 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was found dead in a car outside a southeast side grocery store following a vehicle fire Wednesday morning.

Fire crews responded to the Kroger in the 5300 block of East Thompson Road, near the intersection of Thompson Road and Emerson Avenue, shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday for a car fire.

After putting the fire out, firefighters found a person's body inside the car, police said. Their identity has not been released.

IMPD homicide investigators responded to the scene to conduct a death investigation.