Police investigating after IU student's body found off campus

A spokesperson for Indiana University told 13News there was no evidence of foul play or self-harm.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Bloomington Police Department is investigating after a student's body was found off campus.

A spokesperson for Indiana University told 13News there was no evidence of foul play or self-harm.

13News is waiting for a response from Bloomington PD about the case.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new details are learned.