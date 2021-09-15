Police investigating after IU student's body found off campus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Bloomington Police Department is investigating after a student's body was found off campus.
A spokesperson for Indiana University told 13News there was no evidence of foul play or self-harm.
13News is waiting for a response from Bloomington PD about the case.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new details are learned.
What other people are reading:
- 7-year-old girl dies, 2 adults critically hurt after being struck by vehicle near Indianapolis school
- How to update Apple devices to correct security flaw
- Small claims courts flooded with eviction cases | Judges work to connect tenants, landlords with resources
- Indiana Republicans’ new redistricting map brings big changes but keeps status quo
- Indiana leaders remember fallen Logansport Marine as a hero