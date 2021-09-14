Student, crossing guard, adult struck near Indianapolis school

Both drivers stayed at the scene and police said they are cooperating with the investigation.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after three people were hit at a crossing near George W. Julian School on the east side of Indianapolis. Police said among the three people hit were a student, a crossing guard and another adult.

Investigators are working to determine what happened as they believe a car heading west on Washington Street and a car heading north on Ritter Avenue collided.

Three people in the crossing were struck. Police did not have an age on the student and said other students at the crossing were not injured.

Both drivers stayed at the scene and police said they are cooperating with the investigation. A blood draw will be done at a hospital to determine if either driver was under the influence.

Police thanked the many people who called 911 and tried to help the student and adults that had been hit.