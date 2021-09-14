AES Indiana crew to return from Ida relief efforts Tuesday

Ida damaged more poles than Katrina, Ida, Delta and Zeta, combined.

INDIANAPOLIS — The 17 crew members from AES Indiana, who went to New Orleans to help with recovery efforts after Hurricane Ida, will return to Indianapolis Tuesday.

The crew left Monday, Aug. 30, after the hurricane battered Louisiana, causing catastrophic damage to a number of communities. They were among 27,000 workers from at least 40 states working to assess damage and bring back utilities.

The AES Indiana team was assigned to New Orleans. They worked overhead on poles and underground to restore power. There were reportedly more than 30,000 poles, more than 36,000 spans of wire and nearly 6,000 transformers that were damaged in the storm. The number of damaged poles totaled more than those from Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Ike, Hurricane Delta and Hurricane Zeta combined.