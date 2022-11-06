Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in 'senseless act of violence' in Muncie

Police said both women who were shot were not the intended targets and called the shooting a "senseless act of violence."

MUNCIE, Ind. — Two women, both of whom police say were "innocent bystanders," were shot in Muncie on Friday.

The shooting happened just before 4:45 p.m. on South Monroe Street.

Police said they were called to the area on a report of shots fired. That report was quickly adjusted to a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a woman in a home in the 800 block of South Monroe Street who had gunshot wounds. The woman, described only as a 37-year-old female, was conscious when officers arrived. She was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Then police went inside the house next door and found another woman, identified as 43-year-old Joanie Elaine Webb, with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Investigators say both women who were shot were not the intended targets.

Police called the shooting a "senseless act of violence."

Muncie police are seeking several people to speak with about the shooting. However, investigators say those with information aren't cooperating.

"The police department has been advised that several individuals have information, but are not cooperating to help solve this case where innocent bystanders were harmed," Melissa Criswell, the deputy chief of police, wrote in a news release.