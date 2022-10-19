Delaware County woman sentenced to 40 years in overdose death

A jury deliberated for a little more than an hour before convicting Vera Morgan in connection to a 32-year-old woman's death.

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Delaware County woman was sentenced to 40 years in prison for dealing heroin to a woman who overdosed and died.

A jury deliberated for a little more than an hour before convicting Vera Morgan. She was sentenced to 32 years in prison on the charge of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death and had eight years added for being a habitual offender.

In October 2020, Morgan dealt heroin to a 32-year-old woman in Muncie. That woman overdosed and died.

"This conviction marks the third time this year our office has successfully prosecuted a defendant for Dealing in a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death," said Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman. "Despite what some may think, dealing drugs is a violent crime."