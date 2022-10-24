Muncie police investigating fatal shooting

Officers found 56-year-old Daniel Dunsmore with a gunshot wound in his chest. He later died.

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of West Memorial Drive, near Port Avenue on the city's south side, around 12:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found Daniel Dunsmore, 56, with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Dunsmore was taken to Ball Memorial hospital, where he later died of his injuries.