Muncie police investigating fatal shooting

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Monday morning.
Officers responded to the 1900 block of West Memorial Drive, near Port Avenue on the city's south side, around 12:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found Daniel Dunsmore, 56, with a gunshot wound to his chest.
Dunsmore was taken to Ball Memorial hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
Police said the people involved in the incident were detained and it remains under investigation.