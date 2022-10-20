Muncie man found mentally incompetent to stand trial in mother's deadly stabbing

Myron Armstrong is accused of killing his mother on July 31, 2022.

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man was found mentally incompetent to stand trial in the deadly stabbing of his mother.

Myron Armstrong, 28, will be assessed in 90 days and then again every six months to determine if his mental status changes and he can assist in his defense.

Armstrong is accused of killing his mother on July 31, 2022. Just after 9 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 100 block of North Burns Street. During the 911 call, 61-year-old Sondra Armstrong said she believed her son had stabbed her.

An ambulance took her to the hospital, where she was declared dead.

Officers then located Myron Armstrong and arrested him. He allegedly told officers, "I stabbed my mom." During questioning, Myron allegedly admitted to getting a knife from the kitchen, going into his mother's bedroom and stabbing her. According to court documents, Myron then said he dropped the knife and went outside to first responders.