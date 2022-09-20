Woman in critical condition after being hit by car in Anderson

Police said that, as of Tuesday, the pedestrian, 42-year-old Mandy McClure, remains in critical condition.

ANDERSON, Ind. — A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car Monday afternoon in Anderson.

Anderson police said officers were called to a report of a pedestrian hit by a car at the intersection of 38th Street and Columbus Avenue just before 4 p.m.

Officers found the pedestrian, 42-year-old Mandy McClure, just east of the intersection.

McClure was taken to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said the driver, 39-year-old Hilary Snyder, turned east onto 38th Street and hit McClure as she was crossing the road.

The Anderson Crash Team was called to the scene and is continuing to investigate.