Frequent Hoosier Lottery player wins jackpot worth $19.5M

The Hoosier Lottery said the latest jackpot winner has been playing Hoosier Lottery games for more than 20 years, typically playing three or four times each week.

MUNSTER, Ind. — A man from the Chicago area is the latest winner of the Hoosier Lotto jackpot, winning an estimated $19.5 million.

The winning ticket for the drawing on Wednesday, Sept. 7 matched all six numbers (3-5-8-18-31-40) and was sold at Ridgeway #5, a convenience store in Munster, Indiana.

This was the Hoosier Lotto's 89th drawing since the previous jackpot was hit.

The Hoosier Lottery identified the winner as Manuel M. and said he claimed the prize alongside his family at the Hoosier Lottery Headquarters in downtown Indianapolis on Sept. 15.

According to the Hoosier Lottery, Manuel worked more than 30 years at a plant in chemical operations and is now retired. The Hoosier Lottery said Manuel didn't realize he had the winning ticket for two days.

Knowing he was a repeat customer who enjoyed playing the Hoosier Lottery, store employees asked Manuel to check his numbers since the store knew it had sold the winning ticket.

When Manuel got home, he scanned the ticket through the Hoosier Lottery app and realized he hit the jackpot.

"When I realized I won, I just could not believe it. I broke out into a sweat," Manuel told the Hoosier Lottery. "When it started sinking in, I started calling my sisters. We got together that night. There was screaming and crying. It probably took one half-day to compose ourselves before we started talking it through."

The Hoosier Lottery said Manuel has been playing Hoosier Lottery games for more than 20 years, typically playing three or four times each week.

The largest amount he had previously won was $5,000.

For his jackpot-winning ticket, Manuel said he purchased a single ticket with random numbers.

"Before you win the lottery, you are always thinking about what you would do if you won and who you would help," Manuel told the Hoosier Lottery when asked about his plans with the money. "At this point, I have not processed next steps. In time, I will give back and take some well deserved vacation time."

If you have a winning ticket, the Hoosier Lottery recommends you consider meeting with a financial advisor and contacting Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for instructions on how to claim your prize.

The Hoosier Lottery also encourages responsible play of their games and recommends anyone who feels they need help to call the Problem Gaming Helpline at 1-800-994-8448.