Pedestrian struck by two vehicles in Whiteland crash

WHITELAND, Ind. — A person was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Johnson County Wednesday.
Investigators believe the person was standing on Whiteland Road near Bob Glidden Boulevard, trying to stop traffic around 6 p.m. when they were struck twice by vehicles. Whiteland Fire Department Chief Eric Funkhouser said the person, who has not yet been identified, was struck by a westbound vehicle, which knocked them into the path of an eastbound path, which also struck the victim.
According to a Facebook post by the fire department, the area around Whiteland Road and Bob Glidden Boulevard was closed until about 8:45 p.m. as crews investigated and cleaned up the crash scene.
The victim was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in serious condition.