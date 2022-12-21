x
Pedestrian struck by two vehicles in Whiteland crash

Whiteland Fire Department Chief Eric Funkhouser said the victim was allegedly in the road trying to stop traffic when they were struck by two vehicles.
Credit: Adobe Stock/BestStockFoto

WHITELAND, Ind. — A person was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Johnson County Wednesday.

Investigators believe the person was standing on Whiteland Road near Bob Glidden Boulevard, trying to stop traffic around 6 p.m. when they were struck twice by vehicles. Whiteland Fire Department Chief Eric Funkhouser said the person, who has not yet been identified, was struck by a westbound vehicle, which knocked them into the path of an eastbound path, which also struck the victim.

According to a Facebook post by the fire department, the area around Whiteland Road and Bob Glidden Boulevard was closed until about 8:45 p.m. as crews investigated and cleaned up the crash scene.

The victim was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in serious condition.

