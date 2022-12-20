Pedestrian dies in south Indianapolis crash

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was killed in a crash on the far south side of Indianapolis Tuesday evening.
Police responded to the crash at Stop 11 Road and Madison Avenue around 7 p.m.
Investigators believe a driver who was traveling north on Maidson Avenue struck a pedestrian in the road. The victim died at the scene.
The driver stayed at the scene and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
13News has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more details are confirmed.