Pedestrian dies in south Indianapolis crash

The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. at Stop 11 Road and Madison Avenue.
Credit: WTHR
A pedestrian was killed in a crash at Stop 11 and Madison on the south side of Indianapolis on Dec. 20, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was killed in a crash on the far south side of Indianapolis Tuesday evening.

Police responded to the crash at Stop 11 Road and Madison Avenue around 7 p.m. 

Investigators believe a driver who was traveling north on Maidson Avenue struck a pedestrian in the road. The victim died at the scene.

The driver stayed at the scene and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

13News has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more details are confirmed.

