Pedestrian killed in southwest Indianapolis crash

Police responded to the report of the crash on South Belmont Avenue Monday evening.

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian has died after being struck on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

The crash occurred around 6:45 p.m. Monday on State Road 37.

An IMPD spokesperson said it appears the person was trying to cross the highway in an area without a crosswalk. The person was struck by two vehicles and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said both drivers stopped after the crash and are cooperating with the investigation. Investigators do not suspect either driver was impaired.