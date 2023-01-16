x
Pedestrian hit, critically injured on Indy's near west side

Police say the driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Credit: WTHR
Police investigate after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Monday, Jan. 16, at the intersection of West 16th Street and Kessler Boulevard.

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle on the near west side of Indianapolis on Monday. 

Officers were called to a report of a pedestrian hit at the intersection of West 16th Street and Kessler Boulevard just before 6:30 p.m.

IMPD said officers arrived and found a woman with traumatic injuries. That woman, who hasn't been identified by police, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

IMPD is investigating. Police say the driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

