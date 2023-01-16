Pedestrian hit, critically injured on Indy's near west side

Police say the driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle on the near west side of Indianapolis on Monday.

Officers were called to a report of a pedestrian hit at the intersection of West 16th Street and Kessler Boulevard just before 6:30 p.m.

IMPD said officers arrived and found a woman with traumatic injuries. That woman, who hasn't been identified by police, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

