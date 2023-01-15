Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on I-465 ramp in Lawrence

The ramp from 56th Street to I-465 South will be shut down while police investigate. Police expect the closure to last a few hours.

LAWRENCE, Indiana — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed on an I-465 ramp in Lawrence on Sunday night.

Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff said the pedestrian was walking from the ramp from 56th Street to I-465 South when they were hit at around 9 p.m.

The driver stayed on the scene and called 911 for help. They will be getting a blood draw, which Woodruff explained is required by Indiana state law anytime there's a serious bodily injury or fatality crash.

Police arrived and found the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The ramp will be shut down while police investigate. Woodruff said police expect the closure to last a few hours.