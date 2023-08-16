Monrovia man shot in hunting accident

Emergency personnel responded to the Morgan-Monroe State Forest to help a person who reported that he had been shot while hunting.

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A Monrovia man was shot during a hunting accident Tuesday morning at the Morgan-Monroe State Forest.

72-year-old William Long stated that he was shot by another hunter in the area while squirrel hunting.

Long was transported to a local hospital in stable condition and was eventually released.

The investigation of the shooting is ongoing.

Indiana Conservation Officers remind hunters to always identify their target and be aware of what is around it before shooting in the field.