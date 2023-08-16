Child injured, woman killed in Bloomington I-69 crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A woman is dead and a child is injured after a crash on Interstate 69 Tuesday afternoon.
The Greene County Sherriff's Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-69 at 2:42 p.m. Aug. 15, around mile marker 98.
The driver, 49-year-old Tonya Allgood of Bloomington, traveled off the south side of the roadway into the meridian when she overcorrected into a ditch and was ejected from the car, the Greene County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
The child was taken to IU Health from the scene to have their injuries evaluated. No condition on child was provided.
