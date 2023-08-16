Indiana Task Force 1 deploying dozens to help search efforts following deadly Hawaii wildfires

The task force was activated as a Type 1 Urban Search and Rescue team, receiving orders Tuesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Dozens of members of Indiana Task Force 1 are heading to Hawaii to support search efforts following deadly wildfires in Maui.

The task force was activated as a Type 1 Urban Search and Rescue team, receiving orders Tuesday.

The team of 70 personnel from police and fire departments across central Indiana, as well as civilians, is working to set a departure time for Wednesday.