Indiana Task Force 1 deploying dozens to help search efforts following deadly Hawaii wildfires

INDIANAPOLIS — Dozens of members of Indiana Task Force 1 are heading to Hawaii to support search efforts following deadly wildfires in Maui.
The task force was activated as a Type 1 Urban Search and Rescue team, receiving orders Tuesday.
The team of 70 personnel from police and fire departments across central Indiana, as well as civilians, is working to set a departure time for Wednesday.
At least 106 people have been killed in the fires, and the governor warned many more bodies could be found in the coming days.