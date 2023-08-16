Does your pet have all the recommended vaccines? Here's what the vet suggests

"Vaccines, in general, are super important," Dr. Rachael Campbell said. " . . . especially when they are kittens and puppies."

Example video title will go here for this video

INGALLS, Ind — It can be hard enough to keep track of your own immunizations, let along scheduling vaccinations for your pets.

August is National Immunization Awareness Month, and Dr. Rachael Campbell with the Pet Wellness Clinics in central Indiana wants to make sure pet owners best know how to keep their furry friends healthy.

"Vaccines, in general, are super important," Campbell said. " . . . especially when they are kittens and puppies."

First and foremost, all dogs and cats in Indiana are required to have a rabies vaccine.

"It's not like we see rabies all the time," Campbell said. "But it is one that if a human were to contract rabies, it's actually fatal. So in Indiana, specifically, we are very strict on making sure your dogs and cats are updated on their rabies vaccine."

She also mentioned making sure rabies vaccines are up-to-date is especially important, should the dog bite a person.

"You may have the sweetest, nicest pet," Campbell said. "I do too, but you never know if they are actually in a situation where they are scared enough that they might bite."

Plus, she says another vaccine called DHPP, commonly known as "distemper shot," is crucial for dogs. It helps protect against four diseases: distemper, hepatitis, parainfluenza and parvovirus.

For cats, there is another vaccine she recommended, FVRCP, that helps prevent against several feline infections.

Regardless of the animal, Campbell says all owners need to ensure their pet receives the full series of any vaccine.

"We hear a lot about 'they already have their vaccines' when you get a kitten or a puppy or maybe you rescue them from a shelter," Campbell said. "But the problem is they may not be done with those vaccines. Especially as a kitten and a puppy, some of those are so, so important, because of the actual risk of things being fatal, if it's not done correctly."

In central Indiana, Pet Wellness Clinics have 10 locations.

"We really pride ourselves on getting pets seen that day if need to," Campbell said.

When it comes to vaccines, her clinics offer plans to help clients pay for vaccines monthly, rather than all at once. Plus, Campbell says, depending on a pet's age and lifestyle, not all pets need all the available vaccines.

"Every dog and every cat is different," Campbell said. "We understand that. Especially as they get older, we get that question a lot too. 'Do they need them? They're getting older. Do they really need all these vaccines?' They may not. Again, it depends on the pet, their exposure, their overall health. We never want to give vaccines if we think the risk is going to outweigh the benefit."