Metro police car stolen as officer investigated downtown crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a squad car was stolen from an accident scene Monday evening.

According to a Metro Police spokesperson, an IMPD officer drove up on what appeared to be a crash on Interstate 65 around Washington Street around 8 p.m.

The officer was out investigating when a suspect made his way to the officer's squad car and drove away, the spokesperson said.

A short pursuit ensued, which ended on South Street at Madison Street where the suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for a blood test, part of an investigation to determine if the suspect had been driving while impaired, police said.

There were no injuries.