17-, 18-year-old suspects arrested after stolen vehicle crashes into Noblesville home

There were five people in the vehicle when the police chase took place. The 17-year-old driver and an 18-year-old passenger were arrested.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Two suspects were arrested Tuesday morning in Noblesville after fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle.

Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle around 2:15 a.m. at the Deep Path subdivision in the 12000 block of Wolf Run Road.

Police found several people in a black 2018 Infiniti QX6. When officers approached the vehicle, the driver sped off.

Following a short pursuit, the vehicle struck stop sticks set out by deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. The vehicle then crashed into a home in the 1500 block of Millwood Drive. The house had minor damage, and nobody inside was injured.

Two female passengers were taken into custody, but three male passengers ran from police. One suspect was quickly arrested near the vehicle, and the other two suspects were located with the assistance of K-9s and drone units.

One of the suspects, later identified as 18-year-old Rylan Brown, of Noblesville, was taken to Riverview Health for minor injuries from the K-9 and crash. A 17-year-old female passenger was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Upon further investigation, police discovered the vehicle was reported stolen Dec. 29 from the 10600 block of Winghaven Drive in Noblesville.

Brown was taken to the Hamilton County Jail, and the 17-year-old male driver was taken to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Facility. A 13-year-old boy was released to his parents in lieu of detention, while the female passengers were not charged in the incident.