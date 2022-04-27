Man's goal to run half-marathons in every state will be achieved next week in Indianapolis

Sean Grady's amazing journey will be complete May 7 at the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon.

INDIANAPOLIS — The annual OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon is May 7 and lots of people have been training for that big day.

13News spoke with one man who is completing an amazing journey, one that has taken him to half-marathons all over the country.

Every person who takes part in the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon has a story, a purpose for running. For Sean Grady, it's the culmination of a seven-year goal to race in half-marathons in every state.

"That's what piqued my curiosity, staying fit and just the joy of exploration of this country," he said.

Grady has always been an athlete. He was a football player in college. He's done Ironman competitions, too. Then he caught wind of a 50-state half-marathon club.

He was hooked.

At first, he'd enter races where he could see friends. Grady called them "race-cations."

"I would just pick states and choose a race, travel there and race and then enjoy what that state had to offer," he said.

With so many states to check off the list, Grady would double-up on some weekends.

"In 2019, I did 21 states that year, so it was a really aggressive year for me," said Grady. "I did six back to back. I planned a weekend where the states were close enough together where I could do a half-marathon on Saturday and pack up and get to the next place and do a half-marathon on Sunday."

He has done the events in all kinds of weather.

"The coldest was Polar Dash in Minnesota on New Year's Day. It was minus 31," Grady said.

When he completes the Indy Mini, Grady will become part of an exclusive club, running half-marathons in every state, plus Washington DC.

He'll have a cheering section waiting for him at the finish line.

"I have some friends and family, quite a few people that are going to be there, and even some of the club members are really great, saying they're coming to cheer me on, so I think that part will be really amazing," he said.