Victims of California man accused of luring children into making porn online include Indianapolis, Kokomo kids

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Demetrius Carl Davis posed as a girl named "Lizzy" to speak with children online.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — More than 80 child victims have been identified in the United States in connection to a man accused of grooming and having children make pornography, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office announced.

In a video news release, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as Demetrius Carl Davis, 24.

Davis is suspected of portraying himself as a young girl named "Lizzy" online and speaking with children in an effort to groom them. Deputies said Davis would then direct the children to make child pornography that showed them in sexual acts with siblings or other kids. Davis is also accused of speaking to victims in sexually explicit language and sending them child pornography videos.

The sheriff's office began investigating Davis after getting a tip about an account suspected of uploading child sex abuse material online.

Deputies served a search warrant on Dec. 1, 2021 and found screen recordings that showed children engaged in sexual acts. Investigators said they found numerous files in cellphones and accounts that he was using to communicate.

While over 80 child victims have been identified across the country, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is also working on identifying more than 15 others believed to be victims residing internationally. The victims vary in age but deputies say they range between six and 13 years old.

A map showing the victims' locations shared by the sheriff's department showed 11 victims are from Indiana, the most of any state in the U.S.

A detailed list shared with 13News from our sister station, ABC10 in Sacramento, shows seven of the victims were from Kokomo, ranging in age from 10 to 13 years old, including one victim who had yet to be identified. A 12-year-old and a 13-year-old from Indianapolis were also listed among the victims, along with a 6-year-old and an 11-year-old in Hobart in northwest Indiana.

The sheriff's office said Davis could have spoken with more than 100 children between late 2020 and Dec. 2021. Deputies are asking parents to check their children's electronic devices and contact the Sacramento Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force if they think their child sent any illicit to someone named "Lizzy."

Davis was booked into the Sacramento County jail on child sex abuse charges.