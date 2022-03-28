'anthony_shots' profile connected to another incident just days after Delphi murders

Police have identified another incident involving the fake 'anthony_shots' profile. This one happened less than a week after the Delphi murders.

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — 13 Investigates has learned that the connection of the Delphi murders to the "anthony_shots" fake social media profile started with another incident reported to police just days after the bodies of Libby German and Abby Williams were discovered in February 2017. Police questioned Kegan Kline about the incident during an Aug. 19, 2020, interview at the Indiana State Police post in Peru.

Kline is not charged with the killings of Libby German and Abby Williams. He has been held in the Miami County jail for over a year and a half now on 30 charges of child pornography and exploitation. Kline has admitted in court records to creating the anthony_shots profile to communicate with underage girls and receive sexually explicit images.

The transcript of the video interview Kline gave when he was arrested is 194 pages long. It was obtained through public records by the "Murder Sheet" podcast. That document has since been sealed in the court record.

Police questioned Kline in that interview about another school-aged girl that gave her address to “anthony_shots” just days after the Delphi murders. Kline knew the girl’s family from Galveston, Indiana.



The police investigator told Kline: “She comes home from school, sees this guy with a ski mask looking in her bedroom window, directly after giving this address to Anthony Shots. As a matter of fact, that's the incident that started everything else last time. That's how everything started last time was that incident."

Kline replied: “That's crazy.”

Police told Kline that he searched online for information about the family on Feb. 19, 2017, the day before the incident.

So, this incident appears to be the first suspicious connection police had to the anthony_shots profile, which led them to Kline.

The person behind anthony_shots was one of the last to communicate with Libby German before her death. After her death, the "anthony_shots" profile told another person that he was supposed to meet up with Libby “but she never showed up.”

Here’s the timeline:

Feb. 14, 2017 – The bodies of Libby German and Abby Williams were discovered near a trail in Delphi in Carroll County.

Feb. 20, 2017 – A school-aged girl in Galveston in Cass County had given her address to anthony_shots. A day later, she saw a man in a ski mask looking in her bedroom window as she got off the school bus.

Feb. 25, 2017 – Police raided the home in Peru in Miami County where Kline lived with his father. They found over 100 photos and videos of underage girls on several electronic devices.

In the 2020 interview, police questioned Kline intensely about anyone else who may have had access to his devices.

An investigator told Kline, "I can honestly sit here and I'm telling you that I do not believe that you killed Libby."



Police told Kline they believe a second person was communicating with girls using his devices. They asked Kline repeatedly whether his father knew his passcodes.

“I wouldn’t let my dad have my phone for long periods of time or nothing like that,” Kline said.