Detectives with Delphi double murder investigation seek additional information

Investigators said they want to talk to anyone who may have communicated with "anthony_shots" on a different social media application.

DELPHI, Ind. — Detectives investigating the Delphi murders are expanding their search for people who communicated with a social media profile potentially connected to the case.

(NOTE: The video in the player above is from a previous report on Kegan Kline's trial on child exploitation charges.)

Investigators announced Monday they want to talk with anyone who communicated with the "anthony_shots" profile on the social media app Yellow, which is currently known as "Yubo." Those who have information can contact law enforcement at 765-822-3535 or by email at abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

In 2019, The Sun described Yubo as "Tinder for teens," a social media app that allows teenagers to swipe right or left to meet new people and live stream. While adults use the app, users between the ages of 13 and 17 have their own separate community, The Sun explained.

The "anthony_shots" profile was first revealed by police as a possible connection to the Delphi case in December 2021. Investigators with Indiana State Police and the Carroll County Sheriff's Office said the person using the account used photos of a male model to try to chat with underage girls to solicit nude images, get their addresses and try to meet with them.

Vincent Kowalski, a police officer in Alaska, told 13News his photos have been stolen and used in dozens of fake social media profiles.

Kegan Kline, who is facing charges in a child exploitation case, admitted to creating the fake profile. Kline has not been charged in the murders of Delphi girls, Abby Williams and Liberty German, who were found dead a day after they disappeared in February 2017.

"This pissed me off. I'm glad they found the guy behind the account, but they gotta find the guy who hurt those two young girls," said Kowalski, who is married and has two daughters. "Soliciting videos from young girls, that's disgusting. Makes me sick. But to know that two young girls possibly lost their life because of my picture? It's the worst of the worst. It keeps you up at night as a parent knowing that people out there are like that."

Police have said Kline created the "anthony_shots" profile about six months before investigators interviewed him in February 2017. The charges against him stem from a search of his Peru, Indiana home on Feb. 25, 2017.

Kline allegedly claimed to have received pictures or videos from all of the girls he chatted with, that the images were pornographic in nature, and that he had saved them.

His next court appearance in the case is scheduled for Sept. 1, just days before his Sept. 26 trial.