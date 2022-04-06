Kegan Kline's pretrial conference skipped in child porn trial for anthony_shots account

Kline's next court appearance will instead be Sept. 1, just days before his Sept. 26 trial.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — A judge lifted a pretrial conference for Kegan A. Kline in his child exploitation case. That conference had been set for April 14.

Kline's next court appearance will instead be Sept. 1, just days before his Sept. 26 trial.

In February, the judge granted a motion for continuance in the case.

NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on the anthony_shots account possibly connected to another incident.

Kline is facing 30 charges related to child exploitation, child pornography and child solicitation.

The charges stem from a search of his Peru, Indiana, home on Feb. 25, 2017. The FBI, Indiana State Police and Peru Police Department took part in serving the search warrant, and the investigation was focused on Kline allegedly soliciting underage girls.

According to a probable cause affidavit out of Miami County, obtained by 13News, Kline created social media accounts with the username anthony_shots approximately six months prior to when investigators interviewed him in February 2017. He allegedly said he created the account to contact both girls he knew and girls he did not. Court documents show Kline saying he would talk to girls, even if they were under the age of 16, and that he found them on Instagram and then told them to message him on Snapchat.

Kline allegedly claimed to have received pictures or videos from all of the girls he chatted with, that the images were pornographic in nature, and that he had saved them.

On. Dec. 6, ISP issued a press release seeking information into an online account with the username anthony_shots. While the release did not identify Kline or call him a person of interest at the time, it did say Delphi investigators were seeking more information about the account.

ISP confirmed detectives were looking into Kline as part of the investigation into the deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German, but still did not call him a suspect or person of interest in the case.

It released the following statement in December:

The Indiana State Police has received many media inquiries since our December 6th press release concerning "anthony_shots" and eventually the identification of Kegan Kline. Your questions are certainly relevant as they relate to a long, complex, and extremely complicated murder investigation.

During the last nearly five years, we have conducted dozens of secondary investigations based on information we received. One of those investigations included a Possession of Child Pornography case resulting in the arrest of Kegan Kline. The information we had, have, and continue to receive concerning Kline has ebbed and flowed over these last few years. We understand there was a period of time that passed between 2017 and 2020 when Kline was not arrested and incarcerated for Possession of Child Pornography. Once the Indiana State Police presented the criminal case to the Miami County Prosecutor in June of 2020, immediate action was taken by both the Indiana State Police and the Miami County Prosecutor's Office, which ultimately resulted in Kline's arrest.

Like so many other pieces of this investigation, we will always review, learn from, and make any necessary adjustments. We do not believe that any person has done anything intentionally wrong, but we will continue to critically evaluate our efforts.