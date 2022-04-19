500 Festival still looking for volunteers for 2022 Month of May events

Volunteers are especially needed for the Mini Marathon and 5K on May 7.

INDIANAPOLIS — The 500 Festival kicks off its Month of May events with the Chevy #FestivalCars on Monument Circle on May 4. The festival relies heavily on thousands of volunteers for the month and is still searching for some this year.

By April 6, the 500 Festival said it had more than 7,000 positions available for a variety of events. Volunteers are especially needed for the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon and 5K on May 7.

"It takes so much support for the Mini-Marathon to happen, for the 5K to happen, for the expo leading up to Mini-Marathon day. That May 5th and 6th date, as well," said Sarah Adams, the 500 Festival's program and event director. "Absolutely still looking for volunteers. All sorts of positions, all varieties of hours. We need large groups as well, still. It takes a lot of work and a lot of volunteerism for this event, for sure."

500 Festival volunteers will receive the following:

Free commemorative volunteer T-shirt

Free collector’s pin

Invitation to the 500 Festival’s Volunteer Appreciation Day hosted at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 21, 2022

Two tickets to the 2022 Indianapolis 500 qualifications

Access to the 500 Festival volunteer virtual goodie bag containing exclusive promotions and discounts

Snacks and beverages during volunteer shift

Special access at 500 Festival programs and events

To volunteer or check dates and times of opportunities to volunteer, click here.