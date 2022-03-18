Brownsburg warehouse under construction catches fire Friday afternoon

Emergency crews were called to Ronald Reagan Parkway and Connector Road just before 1 p.m.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A warehouse under construction in Brownsburg is on fire.

Emergency crews were called at 12:41 p.m. to Ronald Reagan Parkway and Connector Road early Friday afternoon.

The fire is mainly contained to the construction materials.

There was initially a report of a possible entrapment with people up on the roof, but the fire department told 13News that is not the case.

There are no hydrants in the area yet, so the fire department is bringing in additional resources to try and get the flames under control.

The warehouse is a spec building being built for a possible future tenant. The contractor on the property is Scannell Properties.

The facility that caught fire is near the complex being built for Mercury Marine's distribution center.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.