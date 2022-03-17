Firefighters spend Thursday focused on hot spots at Plainfield Walmart warehouse

Aerial images provide a grim picture of what remains of the 1.2-million square foot Walmart Fulfillment Center.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — It's been more than a day since the massive fire began at a Walmart Fulfillment Center in Plainfield, the blaze causing extensive damage to the building, including destroying the roof.

All 1,000 workers made it out safely. Now the focus is on how that fire started.

Throughout the day Thursday, firefighters worked to get the remaining hot spots extinguished. Crews have been working around the clock since being called out early Wednesday afternoon.

"It was scary, it was really scary," said Haley Banks, a picker at the warehouse.

Standing outside of what used to be her workplace, Banks said everything happened quickly Wednesday, from the alarms going off to being evacuated from the building.

"We all thought it was maybe just a drill or something, and once we saw the fire from the outside, it was pretty fast from there," Banks said. "It was almost something out of a movie, and everyone was running and panicking. It was pretty scary."

Now, more than 24 hours after the fire began, crews are still working at the scene. Aerial views provide a grim picture of what remains of the 1.2-million square foot building.

Accessing parts of the building is tricky, due to the layout and trailers left outside, but firefighters are working carefully. Then the investigation can begin.

"They'll do some preliminary stuff today, interviews and that kind of stuff, but to get hands on and start digging through stuff, it'll be tomorrow at the earliest," said Plainfield Fire Chief Brent Anderson.

Anderson said their crews are switching out regularly, making sure they get the remaining fire put out. As for how this fire started and was able to spread so quickly, those answers will take time.

"Right now, cause and origin is going to take quite some time, days if not weeks," Anderson said.

Picking up her car at her now-former workplace on Thursday, Banks said she hopes investigators are able to get answers as to the cause - and speed of spread - of the blaze.

"I think we're all a little curious about that," Banks said.